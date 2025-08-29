Markets
DuPont To Divest Aramids Business To Arclin In Deal Valued At About $1.8 Bln

August 29, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) announced Friday a definitive agreement to divest its Aramids business, including synthetic fibers - Kevlar and Nomex, to Arclin, a portfolio company of an affiliate of TJC, L.P. (TJC), in a transaction valuing the business at approximately $1.8 billion.

Arclin has received fully committed financing in connection with the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

At close, DuPont will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately $1.2 billion, subject to customary transaction adjustments, a note receivable of $300 million, and a non-controlling common equity interest in the future Arclin company currently valued at $325 million, which is expected to represent an approximate 17.5% stake at the time of close.

The Aramids business is the inventor and producer of industry-leading high performance synthetic fibers that protect people, equipment and structures in high cost-of-failure applications.

With about 1,900 employees and five manufacturing sites, the Aramids business generated net sales of $1.3 billion in 2024.

The Aramids divestiture will not impact DuPont's intended separation of its electronics business (Qnity), which remains on track for a November 1, 2025 spin-off.

