DuPont de Nemours (XTRA:6D81) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 74.16

The average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours (XTRA:6D81) has been revised to 74.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 70.53 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.10 to a high of 88.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.76% from the latest reported closing price of 70.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2021 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6D81 is 0.24%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 368,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 22,156K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,860K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 7.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,162K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,036K shares, representing a decrease of 81.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 22.58% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 11,164K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,498K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,506K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,133K shares, representing a decrease of 63.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,571K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,120K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6D81 by 92.15% over the last quarter.

