DuPont De Nemours Shares Fall On Bleak Outlook

January 24, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), a technology-based materials and solutions provider, are falling more than 13% Wednesday morning after the company's first-quarter outlook fell short of analysts' view.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.63 - $0.65 for the first quarter, below the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.88 per share.

Sales for the first quarter are expected to be about $2.8 billion, lower than the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion.

DD, currently at $64.70, has traded in the range of $62.80 - $78.74 in the last 1 year.

