DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

May 01, 2024 — 06:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.93 billion from $3.02 billion last year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $164 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.93 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $12100 - $12400 Mln

