DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

It is hard to get excited after looking at DuPont de Nemours' (NYSE:DD) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study DuPont de Nemours' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DuPont de Nemours is:

4.3% = US$1.2b ÷ US$27b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DuPont de Nemours' Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

On the face of it, DuPont de Nemours' ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 73% seen by DuPont de Nemours over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared DuPont de Nemours' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.3% in the same period.

NYSE:DD Past Earnings Growth August 23rd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is DD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is DuPont de Nemours Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DuPont de Nemours' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 68% (or a retention ratio of 32%). The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for DuPont de Nemours.

In addition, DuPont de Nemours has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 9.4% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, DuPont de Nemours' performance is quite a big let-down. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, we studied the latest analyst forecasts, and found that analysts are expecting the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. This could offer some relief to the company's existing shareholders. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

