DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.1% to hit US$4.0b. DuPont de Nemours also reported a statutory profit of US$8.90, which was an impressive 1,434% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:DD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the 15 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours provided consensus estimates of US$15.7b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 24% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.91 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.45 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$87.95, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on DuPont de Nemours, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$97.00 and the most bearish at US$73.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that DuPont de Nemours' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 31% to the end of 2021. This tops off a historical decline of 22% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect DuPont de Nemours to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards DuPont de Nemours following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on DuPont de Nemours. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that DuPont de Nemours is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

