DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that DD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.7, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DD was $78.7, representing a -9.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.27 and a 24.88% increase over the 52 week low of $63.02.

DD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) and Watsco, Inc. (WSO). DD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.85. Zacks Investment Research reports DD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.45%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DD as a top-10 holding:

Absolute Core Strategy ETF (ABEQ)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 8.19% over the last 100 days. ABEQ has the highest percent weighting of DD at 4.69%.

