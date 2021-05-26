DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that DD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.4, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DD was $83.4, representing a -4.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.27 and a 72.89% increase over the 52 week low of $48.24.

DD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) and Watsco, Inc. (WSO). DD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.72. Zacks Investment Research reports DD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.81%, compared to an industry average of 27.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DD as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (JHMA)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an increase of 22.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DD at 5.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.