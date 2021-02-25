DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that DD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DD was $71.68, representing a -17.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.27 and a 153.02% increase over the 52 week low of $28.33.

DD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). DD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports DD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.88%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DD as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMAT with an increase of 24.17% over the last 100 days. VAW has the highest percent weighting of DD at 5.48%.

