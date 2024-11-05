DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $454 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $3.192 billion from $3.058 billion last year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $454 Mln. vs. $319 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.192 Bln vs. $3.058 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,070 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $12,365 Mln

