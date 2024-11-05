News & Insights

Markets
DD

DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 05, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $454 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $3.192 billion from $3.058 billion last year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $454 Mln. vs. $319 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.192 Bln vs. $3.058 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,070 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $12,365 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.