DUPONT DE NEMOURS Earnings Preview: Recent $DD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DUPONT DE NEMOURS ($DD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,133,960,400 and earnings of $0.98 per share.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Insider Trading Activity

DUPONT DE NEMOURS insiders have traded $DD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON D. KEMP (President, Electronics & Indus) sold 6,100 shares for an estimated $511,942

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 584 institutional investors add shares of DUPONT DE NEMOURS stock to their portfolio, and 645 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.