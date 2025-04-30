Stocks
DD

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Earnings Preview: Recent $DD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 30, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

DUPONT DE NEMOURS ($DD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,133,960,400 and earnings of $0.98 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Insider Trading Activity

DUPONT DE NEMOURS insiders have traded $DD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JON D. KEMP (President, Electronics & Indus) sold 6,100 shares for an estimated $511,942

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 584 institutional investors add shares of DUPONT DE NEMOURS stock to their portfolio, and 645 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DUPONT DE NEMOURS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.