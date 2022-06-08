DuPont de Nemours (DD) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

DuPont de Nemours (DD) closed at $67.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals maker had gained 7.34% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DuPont de Nemours as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DuPont de Nemours is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.27 billion, down 20.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $13.52 billion, which would represent changes of -20.93% and -18.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DuPont de Nemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DuPont de Nemours has a Forward P/E ratio of 20 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.68, so we one might conclude that DuPont de Nemours is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DD's PEG ratio is currently 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.