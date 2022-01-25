DuPont de Nemours (DD) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DuPont de Nemours (DD) closed at $76.83, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals maker had lost 3.33% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.19% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DuPont de Nemours as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DuPont de Nemours is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.97 billion, down 24.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. DuPont de Nemours is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DuPont de Nemours has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.42.

Meanwhile, DD's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.