DuPont de Nemours (DD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DuPont de Nemours (DD) closed at $67.80, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals maker had lost 12.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DuPont de Nemours as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.22 billion, down 19.04% from the year-ago period.

DD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $13.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.4% and -19.1%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.91% lower within the past month. DuPont de Nemours is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, DuPont de Nemours is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.62, which means DuPont de Nemours is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that DD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.