DuPont de Nemours (DD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DuPont de Nemours (DD) closed the most recent trading day at $76.71, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty chemicals maker had lost 4.92% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DuPont de Nemours as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DuPont de Nemours is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.88 billion, down 2.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $16.99 billion, which would represent changes of +8.84% and +2.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. DuPont de Nemours is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

Investors should also note that DD has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

