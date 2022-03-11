DuPont de Nemours (DD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DuPont de Nemours (DD) closed at $72.49, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals maker had lost 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

DuPont de Nemours will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DuPont de Nemours is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, down 2.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $16.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.84% and +2.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.46% lower. DuPont de Nemours is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DuPont de Nemours has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.92, which means DuPont de Nemours is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DD has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

