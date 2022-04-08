DuPont de Nemours (DD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DuPont de Nemours (DD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.84, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals maker had lost 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DuPont de Nemours as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DuPont de Nemours is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.47%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $16.3 billion, which would represent changes of -21.16% and -2.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DuPont de Nemours. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.5% lower. DuPont de Nemours is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

We can also see that DD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.