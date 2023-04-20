DuPont de Nemours (DD) Declares $0.36 Dividend

DuPont de Nemours said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $71.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.41%, and the highest has been 4.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=145).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2014 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.27%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 425,858K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is $87.06. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $71.21.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is $13,360MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beaton Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 200K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 12.76% over the last quarter.

ILCV - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Merewether Investment Management holds 260K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

USPX - Franklin LibertyQ Global Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 47.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 7.91% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

