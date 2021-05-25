DuPont de Nemours (DD) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, DuPont de Nemours (DD) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DD recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, DD has gained 10.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting DD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

