DuPont de Nemours (BIT:1DD) Price Target Increased by 14.82% to 47.53

The average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours (BIT:1DD) has been revised to €47.53 / share. This is an increase of 14.82% from the prior estimate of €41.40 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €42.37 to a high of €52.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.79% from the latest reported closing price of €42.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,747 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 374 owner(s) or 17.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DD is 0.15%, an increase of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 360,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 14,515K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,828K shares , representing an increase of 39.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 89.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,121K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,879K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,020K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 73.20% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 10,663K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,968K shares , representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 1.78% over the last quarter.

