DuPont de Nemours (BIT:1DD) Price Target Decreased by 39.87% to 49.59

The average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours (BIT:1DD) has been revised to €49.59 / share. This is a decrease of 39.87% from the prior estimate of €82.48 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €37.79 to a high of €91.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.54% from the latest reported closing price of €34.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,136 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DD is 0.19%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 365,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,121K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,879K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,946K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,783K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 44.26% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 8,968K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,349K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,828K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares , representing an increase of 22.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DD by 84.26% over the last quarter.

