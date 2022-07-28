DuPont (DD) Warms Up to Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is scheduled to come up with second-quarter 2022 results, before the opening bell on Aug 2. The company is likely to have benefited from strong end-market demand and its pricing and productivity actions. However, its results are likely to reflect the impacts of raw material cost inflation and supply-chain challenges.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of around 11.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 22.4% in the last reported quarter.



DuPont’s shares have lost 20% over a year compared with 11.6% decline recorded by the industry it belongs to.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the second quarter for DuPont is currently pinned at $3,265.2 million, suggesting an expected year-over-year decline of 21%.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is expected to have benefited from sustained strong global demand in semiconductors in the second quarter. Strong demand in electronics, industrial technologies and construction end-markets is likely to have supported its volumes.



DuPont is also likely to have benefited from its cost and productivity actions in the quarter to be reported. Its structural cost actions are likely to have contributed to its bottom line in the quarter.



The company is likely to have gained from its pricing actions. It continues to implement strategic price increases to offset the cost inflation. These actions are likely to have supported its results in the June quarter.



However, the company is likely to have faced challenges from higher raw material and logistics costs in the second quarter. Supply constraints for major raw materials are expected to have continued in the June quarter. Higher energy costs are also expected to have impacted its results.



DuPont is also likely to have faced headwinds from global supply-chain challenges, exacerbated by the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and new pandemic-related shutdowns in China. This might have impacted volumes and margins in the second quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DuPont this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for DuPont is -0.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 74 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on Aug 3, has an Earnings ESP of +11.87% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle's second-quarter earnings has been revised 11.8% upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ALB’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $2.94.



Cabot Corporation CBT, slated to release earnings on Aug 8, has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The consensus estimate for Cabot’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $1.53.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, slated to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products’ fiscal third-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for APD’s earnings for the quarter stands at $2.61.





