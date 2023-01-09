DuPont (DD) Up 32% in 6 Months: What's Behind the Rally?

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD have shot up 32% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 13.2% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 2% decline over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Aiding DD?

DuPont is benefiting from strong underlying demand in its major end-markets, especially semiconductor, water and general industrial, which is driving its top line. Its volumes rose in the third quarter of 2022 on strong demand in semiconductor, water and industrial end-markets. DuPont envisions demand to remain strong in most end-markets, notably water, industrial and auto adhesives in the fourth quarter, offset by continued weakness in consumer electronics globally



DuPont also continues to implement strategic price increases in the wake of raw material and energy cost inflation. These actions are likely to support its results in the fourth quarter.



The company is also managing its portfolio with an aim for value creation. It is divesting non-core assets to focus more on high-growth, high-margin businesses. DuPont completed the divestment of the majority of its Mobility & Materials unit to Celanese on Nov 1, 2022 as part of its ongoing transformation. The company received $11 billion in gross cash from the transaction. The move is expected to boost its underlying performance, strengthen its balance sheet, maximize shareholders’ return and provide opportunities to grow business through targeted mergers and acquisitions.



DuPont also remains focused on driving growth though innovation and new product development. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. It remains committed to drive returns from its R&D investment. It is also benefiting from cost synergy savings and productivity improvement actions. Its structural cost actions are contributing to its bottom line.

