DuPont (DD) Unveils Tyvek Protec PSU Peel & Stick Underlayment

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has introduced its newest roofing underlayment product range, the Tyvek Protec PSU peel and stick underlayment. The product is intended to give high-performance, high-temperature and UV resistance, as well as a slip-resistant walking surface, split liner for ease of installation, an ICC-ES code report and the coveted FL/Miami-Dade certification.



The self-adhered Tyvek Protec PSU product is designed for important regions of the roof, such as the eaves and valleys, which are more prone to water leaks. The adhesive layer, made of rubberized asphalt, acts as an extra sealer, providing better protection for fasteners and nails than a mechanically attached sheet. The product also protects against water incursion caused by wind-driven rain and ice dams, making it suitable for a variety of climates and places.



DuPont's Tyvek Protec PSU peel and stick underlayment provides reliable, high-quality performance that meets or surpasses industry and code standards. The inclusion of this new product provides a single source for all roof underlayment requirements, resulting in a durable and reliable roofing system.



Shares of DuPont have lost 5.5% over the past year compared with a 15.9% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects net sales for 2024 to be $11,900-$12,300 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2024 are forecast to be $3.25-$3.65.



For first-quarter 2024, the company expects net sales of roughly $2,800 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter is projected in the range of 63-65 cents.



DuPont expects a sequential decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter driven by additional channel inventory de-stocking within its industrial-based businesses and continued weak demand in China.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include United States Steel Corporation X, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



United States Steel carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). X beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 54.8%. The company’s shares have soared 54.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 34.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 161.4% in a year.

