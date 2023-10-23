DuPont (DD) Unveils Low-Cyclics Silicone Soft Skin Adhesive

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD recently introduced the new DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. The silicone soft skin adhesive (SSA) with higher adhesion and lower cyclics is intended for advanced wound care dressings and adhering medical devices to the skin for lengthy wear time and gentle removal.



DuPont Liveo has long been regarded as a world leader in silicone technology for medical devices, having established the critical qualities of silicone skin adhesives. These technologies have been widely adopted by the market in advanced wound care and scar therapies. DuPont, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Dow Inc. DOW, Eastman Chemical Company EMN and Celanese Corporation CE, is now adding this new SSA solution to its existing portfolio.



The peel adhesion of the new DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive is the highest in the Liveo SSA family. It improves conformability, atraumatic removal, repositionability, wear performance and design flexibility. Furthermore, Liveo MG 7-9960 SSA is non-sensitizing, non-irritating and non-cytotoxic, making it perfect for protecting the exceptionally delicate and fragile skin of groups such as children, the elderly and patients with skin disorders or open wounds.



The adhesive was created as part of DuPont's efforts to broaden its portfolio of solutions to support the expanding medical device market. It also enables manufacturers to fine-tune performance by altering coat weight to match the application needs of device designers.



DuPont, on its second-quarter call, said that it sees net sales for 2023 in the range of $12,450-$12,550 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be $3.40-$3.50. For third-quarter 2023, the company sees net sales of roughly $3,150 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are projected at approximately 84 cents.



Another prominent chemical maker, Dow, expects net sales in the band of $10.25-$10.75 billion for the third quarter. DOW remains focused on cost-saving actions and will continue to advance its longer-term strategic priorities as it faces a challenging macroeconomic environment.



Eastman Chemical expects EPS for 2023 to be between $6.50 and $7.00. EMN anticipates that adjusted EPS in the second half of 2023 to be lower than the first half.



Celanese sees adjusted earnings in the range of $2-$2.50 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The projection includes the expected roughly 30 cents impact from the M&M amortization.

