DuPont (DD) Unveils Kevlar EXO Next-Generation Aramid Fiber

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently unveiled Kevlar EXO aramid fiber, the most significant aramid fiber innovation in more than five decades, and an entirely new technology platform designed to serve applications mandating performance and protection in the face of intense and demanding conditions. A unique combination of lightness, flexibility and protection from an aramid fiber will be made possible by Kevlar EXO, with life protection as the first of many use cases.



The company has spent over a decade developing, refining and perfecting Kevlar EXO. The result is an industry-changing technology that has raised life protection capabilities to a whole new level, DuPont noted.



Kevlar remains an innovative material behind high-performance body armor that protects those who serve. Body armor crafted from Kevlar EXO enables military and law enforcement officials to experience previously unattainable levels of ballistic protection without losing mobility or comfort. Kevlar EXO shapes to curves and body lines with unmatched pliability, offering a more body-inclusive solution while yet providing maximum protection.



Developed and tested by leading materials experts at DuPont, Kevlar EXO offers never-before-seen ballistic and thermal performance while simultaneously providing a flexible and lightweight solution that enables users to operate at peak performance. Pound for pound, Kevlar EXO users are expected to better manage energy output even during the most demanding physical tasks, whether for military personnel, law enforcement officers, private security, or emergency responders.



Shares of DuPont have gained 3.5% over the past year against a 3.8% decline of its industry.



On its fourth-quarterearnings call the company stated that it expects net sales for 2023 to be between $12,300 million and $12,900 million. For the year, adjusted earnings per share are expected to range within $3.50 to $4.00.



In 2023, DuPont anticipates continued strength in water and automotive adhesives, as well as stable demand across industrial end markets, such as aerospace and healthcare applications. However, the company anticipates decreased volumes in consumer electronics and semiconductors during the first half of 2023 owing to lower consumer spending, inventory destocking and COVID-related consequences in China. It also anticipates softness in construction end markets in Water & Protection in 2023. Due to sustained weakness in these consumer-driven areas, DuPont expects organic sales to fall in the mid-single digits year over year in the first quarter.

