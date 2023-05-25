DuPont (DD) to Unveil Tedler Frontsheet at SNEC PV Power Expo

DuPont de Nemours DD recently declared that it will launch its latest Tedlar frontsheet materials to potential partners and end users in the photovoltaic industry at the 2023 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition.



Replacing glass frontsheets while preserving mechanical stability and weatherability is a key problem for lightweight PV modules. Tedlar frontsheet provides a one-of-a-kind combination of durability, UV resistance, high light transmittance, long-lasting UV protection, mechanical toughness, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance and strong adhesion to encapsulant. This innovative approach, according to the company, can offer the frontsheet of solar modules.



DuPont will additionally showcase battery pack thermal management solutions in energy storage applications during the exhibition. Experts from DuPont will share their findings at technical forums to discuss Tedlar frontsheet film for lightweight, flexible PV modules and the reliable performance of Tedlar products at the SNEC Expo.



Shares of DuPont have lost 1.6% over the past year compared with 9.4% decline of its industry.



The company, earlier this month, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be $12,300-$12,500 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be $3.55-$3.70.



For second-quarter 2023, the company expects net sales of roughly $3,020 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are projected at roughly 84 cents.



DuPont also envisions sustained strength in water, automotive, aerospace and healthcare for the remainder of 2023. The company, however, sees weakness in electronics and channel inventory destocking in the near term.



The company also agreed to buy a leading manufacturer of specialty medical devices and components, Spectrum Plastics Group, from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to complete by third-quarter 2023. The acquisition strengthens DuPont’s existing position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets.

