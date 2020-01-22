DuPont (DD) to Showcase Expanded Portfolio in Las Vegas

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is featuring its newly expanded portfolio, which includes DuPont Styrofoam Brand, Tyvek Brand products, Great StuffGaps & Cracks Insulating Foam Sealant, and Corian Solid Surfaces, at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) between Jan 21 and Jan 23 in Las Vegas.

At IBS 2020, the company will showcase its innovation across these three key focus areas — productivity, resiliency and design.

Notably, DuPont aims to aid productivity by providing leading weatherization products. Moreover, its integrated solutions are built not only to withstand extreme storm, wildfire and flooding climate volatility but also to address top resiliency issues and weatherize structures of all sizes. DuPont also adopts an adaptable approach to balance design and function, while concentrating on resource conservation and sustainability.

Notably, customers can enjoy the advantages of the company’s comprehensive warranty for products and surfacing materials for all six sides of a building.

DuPont is expanding performance possibilities for residential, commercial and multi-family structures globally through its newly integrated portfolio of building solutions.

Per Management, its goals are to enable the world to thrive with the essential building products and solutions.The company is focused on offering innovative solutions to improve on-site and off-site overall construction productivity together with product design and sustainability to help address today’s shortage of skilled labor.

Notably, the product portfolio of DuPont’s building solutions is connected by a shared commitment to help communities create, protect and enhance an enduring environment for people to live, work and play in, with priorities embedded in its sustainability initiatives and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The company’s shares have declined 63.5% over the past year compared with a 21.5% decline recorded by the industry.

In the last month, DuPont reaffirmed its 2019 revenue guidance at $21.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share outlook at $3.77-$3.82. It expects operating EBITDA to be at the lower end of the previously mentioned range on temporary supply-chain disruptions in Safety & Construction, and Electronics & Imaging units.

In October, the company expected 2019 organic sales to be modestly down year over year on weak demand. Nevertheless, it will likely gain from cost and productivity actions, investment in innovation, and product development.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD and Commercial Metals Company CMC.

Daqo New Energy has a projected earnings growth rate of 326.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 77.5% in a year. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Royal Gold has an estimated earnings growth rate of 83.5% for fiscal 2020. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Its shares have returned 39.6% in a year.

Commercial Metals has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a projected earnings growth rate of 17.3% for 2020. The company’s shares have rallied 31.1% in a year.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.