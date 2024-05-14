DuPont (DD) to Showcase Advanced Circuit Materials in Shanghai

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD has announced that it will exhibit its full spectrum of advanced circuit materials and solutions at the 2024 International Electronic Circuits Exhibition in Shanghai.



The demand for high-speed gadgets that power Artificial Intelligence ("AI") continues to rise due to a rapid increase in data generation. DuPont is driving innovation with cutting-edge solutions for sophisticated packaging and integrated circuit ("IC") substrates, which are critical components for AI accelerators and high-performance computing applications.



Collaborations with OEMs and important industry players have resulted in ground-breaking results, such as the development of glass substrate technology and a micro-bump SnAg solution for next-generation high bandwidth memory designed for AI applications.



The new technology solutions highlight DuPont's capacity to generate innovation and provide value in collaboration with industry leaders in the AI field. As a one-stop powerhouse for advanced interconnect solutions, including chip packaging, IC substrate, advanced PCB and assembly, the company is well-positioned to help its customers push the boundaries of AI-driven technologies.



As the PCB industry grows, it faces issues like miniaturization, signal integrity, and thermal management for high-speed and high-frequency connectivity. DuPont's comprehensive solutions are geared to solve these problems with innovative materials and chemistry for flex, rigid-flex, rigid PCBs, IC substrates and advanced packaging. DuPont specialists will offer their broad knowledge and experience with technology breakthroughs and market trends at the exhibition. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn about DuPont's comprehensive solutions for the PCB industry.



Shares of DuPont have gained 20.2% over the past year compared with the industry's 1% growth.



DuPont, on its first-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for 2024, increasing its projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The company anticipates net sales to be approximately $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA to be about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS to be around $3.60, based on the midpoint of the updated guidance.



For the second quarter, DuPont expects a sequential improvement in sales and earnings, attributed to favorable seasonal factors, continued recovery in the electronics sector and a decline in channel inventory destocking across industrial-based end-markets such as water and medical packaging. Looking forward to the second half of 2024, the company expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth, driven by the ongoing recovery in the electronics market and a return to volume growth in the Water & Protection segment.

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are ATI Inc. ATI, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



ATI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 66.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 108.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. The consensus estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has gone up in the past 30 days. ECL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 34.4% in the past year.





