DuPont (DD) to Repurchase $2B Stock in New ASR Transaction

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has announced the successful conclusion of its $3.25 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction, which was initiated last November and referred to as the ‘$3.25B ASR transaction.’ Additionally, the company has disclosed its engagement in new accelerated share repurchase agreements with various counterparties, aiming to repurchase a total of $2 billion worth of common stock, known as the "$2B ASR transaction."

Regarding the $3.25B ASR transaction's completion, DuPont has effectively received and retired an additional 8 million shares of its common stock. Throughout the $3.25B ASR transaction, the company has received and retired a total of 46.8 million shares of DuPont common stock, with an average purchase price of $69.44 per share.

In conjunction with the commencement of the $2B ASR transaction, DuPont will pay $2 billion this week. In return, the company will receive and retire 21.2 million shares of DuPont common stock, equivalent to 80% of the transaction value, as determined by DuPont's closing share price on September 5.

Upon completion, the ultimate number of shares to be received and retired under the $2B ASR transaction will be ascertained. This calculation will consider DuPont common stock's overall transaction value and the volume-weighted average share price during the transaction's duration. DuPont anticipates finalizing the $2B ASR transaction within the first quarter of 2024.

DuPont’s shares have risen 35% in a year compared with the 7.8% rise recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DuPont reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. Net sales were $3,094 million, down 7% from the previous year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,002.6 million.

In its second-quarter call, DuPont provided guidance for 2023, expecting net sales to be in the range of $12,450-$12,550 million, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) forecasted to be $3.40-$3.50. For the third quarter of 2023, the company anticipates net sales of around $3,150 million and adjusted EPS of approximately 84 cents.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The earnings estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current year is pegged at $3.48, indicating a year-over-year growth of 205%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10%. The company’s shares have rallied 85.7% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.44, indicating year-over-year growth of 67.4%. In the past 60 days, AKZOY’s current-year earnings estimate has been revised upward by 2.9%. The company’s shares have rallied 24.9% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current-year earnings is pegged at $3.40, indicating year-over-year growth of 18.9%. HWKN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 25.6%. The company’s shares have rallied 63.3% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.