DuPont (DD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DuPont (Symbol: DD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.04, changing hands as low as $76.96 per share. DuPont shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $66.37 per share, with $86.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.32. The DD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

