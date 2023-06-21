DuPont (DD) Partners With JetCool for High-Power Electronics

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD and JetCool Technologies have partnered to expand the use of advanced liquid cooling technology, which enables thermal management for semiconductors, data centers and other high-performance computer applications. DuPont and JetCool will establish a new sales channel for the latter’s sophisticated cooling products in Taiwan and Singapore.



Chips are becoming more powerful and hotter as the demand for quicker processing grows. Hot spots on chips can cause packages to overheat and systems to fail if high-performance thermal management technology is not used. The challenge is significantly greater today, as the electronics industry installs artificial intelligence and edge computing applications with rising processing power requirements. Thus, sustainable liquid cooling is becoming a vital part of data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure.



JetCool has unveiled microconvective liquid cooling technology to address the expanding thermal management needs, decreasing both capital and operational expenses, improving processor speeds and enabling increased computer density sustainably. To maximize performance, this technology employs arrays of fluid jets directed toward hot regions on the most powerful gadgets. DuPont and JetCool will work together to make this technology more accessible by using the former’s global team and long-standing customer relationships in the semiconductor materials sector.



DuPont's strategic proximity to customers enables it to help accelerate liquid cooling adoption in semiconductor packaging applications with difficult thermal issues while helping larger industry initiatives achieve sustainability advancement.



Shares of DuPont have gained 22.9% over the past year compared with 10.9% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, in May, said that it now expects net sales for 2023 to be $12,300-$12,500 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the year are forecast to be $3.55-$3.70.



For second-quarter 2023, the company anticipates net sales of roughly $3,020 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are projected at approximately 84 cents.



DuPont also envisions sustained strength in water, automotive, aerospace and healthcare in the remainder of 2023. The company, however, sees weakness in electronics and channel inventory destocking in the near term.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM and Linde plc LIN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Koppers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings for KOP is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.64%, on average. The stock has gained around 47% in a year.



Silvercorp Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for Silvercorp is currently pegged at 27 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 28.6%. The stock has jumped roughly 2.6% in the past year.



Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Linde beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9% on average. The stock has gained roughly 23.6% in the past year.

