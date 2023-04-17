DuPont (DD) Launches New Silicone Blends for Topical Use

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD recently unveiled new blends of low-cyclosiloxane silicone elastomer and silicone resin to capitalize on the increasing demand from consumers for products that can address various skin conditions.

These new topical excipient blends are also designed to comply with the constantly evolving REACH regulatory compliance requirements and support the joint commitment of DuPont and its customers toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Specifically, these blends contribute toward UNSDG No. 3, which aims to ensure good health and well-being for everyone at all stages of life by promoting and safeguarding human health.



There is a growing number of topical and medical products available without prescription to help with various skin conditions such as scars, actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. DD’s latest product was developed in response to consumers' desire to maintain healthy skin without sacrificing protection or the effectiveness of the drugs they use. Additionally, regulations surrounding over-the-counter healthcare products are constantly evolving to ensure that these products are safe for public use and minimize any potential risks.



The new silicone elastomer blends introduced by the company include Liveo TE-9320 Silicone Elastomer Blend and Liveo TE-9330 Silicone Elastomer Blend. The new DuPont silicone resin blends comprise Liveo TE-9720 Resin Blend and Liveo TE-9721 Resin Blend, which are still in the development stage.



Liveo offers a range of silicone-based excipients that enable formulators to create advanced solutions for delivering active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in various topical forms, such as creams, lotions, gels, ointments, sprays or sticks. These excipients facilitate the development of distinctive formulations that are both effective in delivering drugs and visually appealing, resulting in a better user experience for patients while maintaining optimal drug delivery efficiency. By improving the ease of application and user comfort, these solutions help to enhance patient compliance with medication regimes.



Shares of Dupont have gained 2.8% over the past year against 2.7% fall recorded by its industry.



The company, on its fourth quarter call, said that it projects net sales for 2023 to be $12,300-$12,900 million and adjusted earnings per share is forecasted to be $3.50-$4.00. For first-quarter 2023, the company sees net sales of roughly $2,900 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter are estimated to be approximately 80 cents.



DuPont expects sustained strength in water and automotive adhesives and stable demand across industrial end markets, including aerospace and healthcare products, in 2023. The company, however, sees lower volumes during first-half 2023 in consumer electronics and semiconductors due to reduced consumer spending, inventory destocking and COVID-related impacts in China. It also expects weakness in construction end markets in Water & Protection during 2023. DuPont projects organic sales to decline in the mid-single-digits year over year in the first quarter due to continued weakness in these consumer-driven markets.

Dupont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD and Linde plc LIN. ZEUS and STLD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while LIN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Olympic Steel’s shares have gained 32% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS’ current-year earnings have been revised 33.1% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2% on average.



Steel Dynamic’s shares have gained 15.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD’s current-year earnings has been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3% on average.



Linde’s shares have gained 13.3% in the past year. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year.



LIN topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6% on average.













