DuPont (DD) Introduces Laminex Maxflow 4G Enzyme in Australia

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD introduced an enzyme solution — Laminex Maxflow 4G — in Australia.

Notably, the solution is from the DuPont brewing enzyme range and has an unparalleled capacity to optimize the flow of beer, especially on barley, which is a popular ingredient in Australia.

DuPont Laminex Maxflow 4G is formulated using a special combination of β-glucanase and xylanase, with a specific emphasis on beer filtration and suitability for use with all traditional forms of separation equipment used. Reportedly, it is highly effective in lowering high-molecular-weight β-glucan and pentosan levels in all wort forms, making mash separation and beer filtration much simpler and faster.

The advantages of using Laminex Maxflow 4G include 0.10% higher brewhouse yield, 0.15% lower beer losses and 17.5% higher beer filtration throughput. Notably, the use of Laminex Maxflow 4G will reduce the risk of off-flavor in the finished beer compared to other filtration enzymes on the market.

Reportedly, better beer filtration and reduced risk of filter cake failure would also ensure that cleaning operations will take place less frequently, enabling brewers to minimize the amount of time-consuming and costly production stops, and secure "right-the-first-time " approach.

In January, DuPont said that it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.70-$3.90 for 2020. The guidance takes into account continued headwinds in nylon pricing and mix. Adjusted earnings for first-quarter 2020 are projected to be 70-74 cents per share.

The company also anticipates 2020 sales between $21.5 billion and $22 billion. Moreover, it expects first-quarter net sales to be down in mid-single digits, factoring in nylon-related headwinds.

