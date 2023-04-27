DuPont (DD) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is scheduled to come up with first-quarter 2023 results, before the opening bell on May 2.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of around 13.8%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 12.7% in the last reported quarter.



DuPont is likely to have benefited from strong demand in water and general industrial and its pricing and productivity actions in the first quarter. However, its results are likely to reflect the impacts of raw material and energy cost inflation as well as the slowdown in certain markets.



DuPont’s shares are down 0.3% over a year compared with 4.7% decline recorded by the industry it belongs to.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for DuPont this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for DuPont is +1.77%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at 81 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the first quarter for DuPont is currently pinned at $2,938 million, suggesting an expected year-over-year decline of 10.3%.



The consensus estimate for the company’s Electronics & Industrial segment is pinned at $1,311 million, indicating a 14.6% year over year decline. The same for the Water & Protection unit is pegged at $1,347 million, suggesting a 5.7% year over year decline.

Some Factors to Watch For

DuPont is expected to have benefited from healthy underlying demand in several end markets, including water and general industrial in the March quarter. It is expected to have witnessed sustained strength in water and automotive adhesives and stable demand across industrial end-markets including aerospace and healthcare.



The company is also likely to have benefited from its cost and productivity actions in the quarter to be reported. Its structural cost actions are likely to have contributed to its bottom line in the quarter.



DuPont is also expected to have gained from its pricing actions. It continues to implement strategic price increases to offset the cost inflation. These actions are likely to have supported its results in the first quarter.



However, the company is likely to have faced challenges from higher raw material and logistics costs in the first quarter. Supply constraints for major raw materials are expected to have continued in the quarter. Higher energy costs driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict are also expected to have impacted its results.



DuPont is also expected to have witnessed softness in the consumer electronics and semiconductor markets in the March quarter. It is expected to have witnessed lower volumes during the quarter in consumer electronics and semiconductors due to reduced consumer spending, inventory destocking and the impacts of COVID-related restrictions in China. A slowdown in semiconductor fab production rates may also have impacted its performance in the first quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



