DuPont (DD) Fortilife NF1000 Membrane Now Available Globally

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD has announced that DuPont FilmTec Fortilife NF1000 membrane elements are now being sold globally. Compared to previous versions of the technology, the high-productivity nanofiltration elements enable enhanced wastewater reuse and resource recovery in some of the most difficult applications while consuming less energy.



The Fortilife NF1000 was originally introduced in the Asia Pacific region, where Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) solutions are more extensively used to meet both wastewater management requirements and corporate circularity goals.



Fortilife NF1000, a spiral-wound nanofiltration membrane, offers demanding separations in high-pressure industrial wastewater applications while providing high water flux and remarkable high-pH durability.



DuPont aims to use an MLD technique that includes reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements to reduce the volume of water transferred to final thermal treatment, hence lowering operational costs while recovering water for reuse.



Shares of DuPont have gained 1.7% over the past year against an 11.6% decline of its industry.



The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be around $12,170 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be around $3.45. Also, Operating EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be approximately $2,975 million.



For the fourth quarter, demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to remain in line with the third quarter, as indicated by consistent order rates from customers. This will likely result in a sequential sales improvement in the Semiconductor Technologies segment. However, compared with the previous guidance, there are additional challenges stemming from channel inventory destocking and decreased industrial water demand in China, DD noted.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and The Andersons Inc. ANDE.



Carpenter Technology has a projected earnings growth rate of 213.2% for the current fiscal year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 14.3%, on average. The stock is up around 69.1 % in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 16.2% in a year.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained roughly 33.3% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.





