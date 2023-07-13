DuPont (DD) FilmTec LiNE-XD to Aid Sustainable Lithium Ouput

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has unveiled its latest innovation in the field of lithium brine purification — the DuPont FilmTec LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements. With a strong focus on sustainability, these membranes offer significant benefits for lithium production from various sources, contributing to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in devices such as smartphones and electric vehicles.



The FilmTec LiNE-XD and LiNE-XD HP are DuPont's first products designed exclusively for lithium brine purification. These membrane elements exhibit exceptional selectivity, allowing for the efficient extraction of lithium from chloride-rich Li-brine streams while effectively filtering out divalent metals like magnesium.



DuPont noted that the introduction of FilmTec LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements would support the increasing demand for Direct Lithium Extraction. FilmTec LiNE-XD elements can help enable lithium production from resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay.



One of the key advantages of the FilmTec LiNE-XD membranes is their high productivity and efficiency. By allowing increased water and lithium recovery while reducing energy consumption, these membranes contribute to more sustainable and environmentally friendly lithium brine processing. The company said that the new membranes enable cost-effective extraction even from lower-grade brine or claystone deposits.



The FilmTec LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements foster sustainability and allow cost-effective extraction from diverse sources. As the world moves toward a greener future, DuPont's nanofiltration membrane elements provide a vital tool in transforming lithium production, creating a sustainable path for powering the increasingly electrified world.



DuPont provides solutions to several water and sustainability challenges faced by industrial water users and water treatment municipalities through a broad range of membranes, resins and systems. Its water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute globally, allowing water reuse and recycling, desalination and the safe access of both ground and surface water.



DuPont shares have rallied 35.8% in the past year against the 18% rise of its industry. The consensus estimate for its current-year earnings is currently pegged at $3.61, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.



Net sales from the company’s the Water & Protection unit rose 1% year over year to $1,449 million in the first quarter of 2023. Organic sales went up 4% on double-digit growth in water solutions and sustained demand growth for water filtration driven by reverse osmosis product lines. The growth in water solutions was supported by pricing gains and continued strong demand for water technologies.

DuPont envisions sustained demand strength in water through the remainder of 2023. It expects water solutions to deliver mid to high single-digit organic growth in 2023.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

