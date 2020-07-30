DuPont (DD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. It serves several markets including electronics, transportation and construction.

Earnings

DuPont’s adjusted earnings were 70 cents per share for the second quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.

Revenues

DuPont posted revenues of $4,828 million. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,685 million.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Estimate Trend

Investors should note that the earnings estimate for DuPont for the second quarter have been going down over the past month.

Key Stats/Developments to Note

DuPont expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter in the band of 71-73 cents.

Zacks Rank

DuPont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Market Reaction

DuPont’s shares were down 2.3% in pre-market trading. It would be interesting to see how the market reacts to the results during the trading session today.



Check back later for our full write up on DuPont’s earnings report!

