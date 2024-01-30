DuPont (DD) and Point Blank Collaborate for Kevlar EXO

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD and Point Blank Enterprises recently announced an exclusive deal to provide body armor made with Kevlar EXO aramid fiber to North American state and local law enforcement personnel.



Kevlar EXO aramid fiber is the most significant aramid fiber innovation in more than five decades, as well as an entirely new technology platform designed to service a wide range of applications requiring high performance and protection in extreme and demanding environments.



DuPont Kevlar has long been the advanced material used in high-performance body armor designed to protect people who serve. Law enforcement officials can now experience previously unavailable levels of ballistic protection while maintaining mobility and comfort thanks to the revolutionary body armor made using Kevlar EXO.



With unparalleled pliability, Kevlar EXO adapts to curves and body lines, allowing for a more body-inclusive solution while yet providing maximum protection. Kevlar EXO technology, along with Point Blank's body armor design and manufacturing capabilities, will meet the demand for lightweight protection without compromising comfort or mobility.



Point Blank is a law enforcement protection leader committed to improving the comfort and mobility of law enforcement officers by leveraging their combined strengths to create the world's most comfortable body armor. This new body armor is expected to fulfill NIJ standards while remaining flexible and lightweight, allowing law enforcement personnel to work at top performance.



Shares of DuPont have lost 14.1% over the past year compared with a 19.4% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DuPont recently provided its initial outlook for the first quarter of 2024. The company anticipates that net sales will be around $2.8 billion in the first quarter. Operating EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $610 million. DuPont also predicts that the adjusted EPS will be between 63 cents and 65 cents.

