DuPont Closes $1.8B Aramids Sale to Arclin, Shifts Growth Focus

DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD has completed the divestiture of its Aramids business to Arclin in a deal valued at approximately $1.8 billion, marking a pivotal milestone in its strategic transformation. The transaction includes the transfer of leading high-performance fiber brands such as Kevlar and Nomex, which are widely used across defense, industrial safety and aerospace applications.

DuPont received roughly $1.2 billion in pre-tax cash proceeds, subject to customary adjustments, along with a $300 million note receivable and a non-controlling equity stake in Arclin valued at about $325 million, representing roughly 16% ownership. The company had already classified the Aramids segment as discontinued operations starting in the third quarter of 2025 to ensure that its financials no longer impact continuing operations.

The divestiture is expected to improve DuPont’s margin profile and reduce earnings volatility tied to cyclical end markets, while also strengthening its balance sheet and providing additional flexibility for capital allocation. The transaction further highlights DuPont’s disciplined approach to portfolio optimization as it sharpens its focus on innovation-driven, higher-return businesses while still retaining upside potential through its minority stake in Arclin.

Shares of DD are down 21.3% in the past year against the industry’s 25.2% growth.

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DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP, Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLY and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. CMP carries a Zacks Rank of #1, while JMPLY and AHKSY have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with an average surprise of 35%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $4.34 per share, implying a 13.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of JMPLY have surged 70% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating a 7.8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 56.2% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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