DuPont, Chemours, Corteva To Pay $110 Mln To Ohio As Natural Resource Restoration Deal Settles

(RTTNews) - DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD), Chemours Co. (CC) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement agreement with The State of Ohio regarding natural resource restoration.

As part of the settlement, the companies agreed to pay the State of Ohio a combined total of $110 million. Of this, the State has allocated 80 percent to restoration of natural resources related to operation of the Washington Works facility.

The binding Memorandum of Understanding between the companies were reached in January 2021, under which DuPont's share of the settlement will be around $39 million.

The settlement resolves, among other things, the State's claims relating to releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, generically referred to as "PFAS", in or into the State from the companies' facilities and claims relating to the manufacture and sale of PFAS-containing products. The settlement also resolves the State's claims related to aqueous film-forming foam or AFFF.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.