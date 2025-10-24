DuPont Capital Sheds $2.8 Million of an Iconic Financial Stock. Here's What It Means for Retail Investors.

Key Points

Sold 56,738 shares of Bank of America; estimated transaction value of $2.77 million based on average pricing for Q3 2025

Post-trade stake: 293,285 shares valued at $15.13 million

The position now makes up 1.56% of the fund's AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated October 20, 2025, DuPont Capital Management disclosed the sale of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, DuPont Capital Management Corp sold 56,738 shares of Bank of America during the quarter, with the estimated value of the transaction at $2,767,990 for the quarter. The fund retained 293,285 shares after the trade.

What Else to Know

The sale reduced the position from 1.78% of AUM in the prior quarter to 1.56% as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $77.74 million (8.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $64.21 million (6.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $54.90 million (5.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AMZN: $42.81 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

GOOGL: $34.78 million (3.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, shares were priced at $52.04, up 24.62% over the year ending October 20, 2025; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.74 percentage points over the year ending October 20, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $195.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $29.65 billion Dividend Yield 2.04% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $52.04

Company Snapshot

Bank of America Corporation is one of the largest diversified financial institutions globally, with significant scale in consumer banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The company leverages its broad distribution network and digital banking capabilities to serve approximately 67 million clients as of December 31, 2021.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including consumer banking, credit and debit cards, mortgages, investment management, commercial lending, and global markets solutions. It generates revenue primarily through net interest income, fees from banking and wealth management activities, and trading and investment banking operations.

Bank of America serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and government entities across the United States and internationally.

Foolish Take

DuPont Capital's decision to sell about $2.8 million worth of Bank of America shares looks like typical profit-taking. Here's why.

For starters, DuPont Capital chose to reduce its position in Bank of America by only about 16%. That indicates that the portfolio managers still rate Bank of America, as they could have reduced the position much further or closed it out entirely. Instead, Bank of America stock still makes up 1.56% of assets under management, making it the firm's 14th-largest holding out of a total of 109 stock positions.

Second, Bank of America stock has performed well recently. Year-to-date, shares have generated a total return of 20%. The S&P 500, by contrast, has generated a total return of 16%. Therefore, it is logical for DuPont Capital to trim some exposure to Bank of America simply as an act of sound portfolio management.

In summary, retail investors may want to take this stock sale with a big grain of salt. Bank of America has performed well recently, and this transaction looks more like a re-balancing move rather than a change in conviction by the portfolio managers.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC filings if they exceed $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Outperformed the S&P 500: Achieving a higher return than the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Net interest income: The difference between interest earned on assets and interest paid on liabilities by a financial institution.

Wealth management: Financial services that provideinvestment adviceand planning for individuals and institutions.

Capital markets: Financial markets where companies raise funds by issuing stocks, bonds, or other securities.

Distribution network: The channels and infrastructure a company uses to deliver products and services to clients.

Institutional investors: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or asset managers that invest large sums of money.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

