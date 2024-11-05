DuPont Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provided outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects projects adjusted earnings of about $0.98 per share on net sales of about $3.07 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on net sales of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $3.90 per share on net sales of about $12.365 billion. The Street currently is looking earnings of $3.77 per share on annual revenues of $12.44 billion for the year.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share on net sales between $12.40 billion and $12.50 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.