Markets
DD

DuPont Board Approves 2021 Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) said its Board of Directors approved a new $1.5 billion share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022. At December 31, 2020, the company had remaining authorization under its existing stock buyback plan to repurchase approximately $1 billion in shares of the company's common stock. After completion of the 2019 share buyback program, DuPont plans to repurchase shares under the 2021 share buyback program.

Under the 2021 share buyback program, shares of the company's common stock may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More