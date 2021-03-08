DuPont Board Approves 2021 Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) said its Board of Directors approved a new $1.5 billion share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022. At December 31, 2020, the company had remaining authorization under its existing stock buyback plan to repurchase approximately $1 billion in shares of the company's common stock. After completion of the 2019 share buyback program, DuPont plans to repurchase shares under the 2021 share buyback program.

Under the 2021 share buyback program, shares of the company's common stock may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions.

