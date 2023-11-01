DuPont beats third-quarter profit estimates, cuts revenue forecast

Adds details

Nov 1 - DuPont DD.N on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as lower net interest expense helped counter lower demand across the chemical and materials maker's units.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 92 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates of 84 cents, according to LSEG data.

DuPont trimmed its full-year revenue forecast to $12.17 billion from its prior expectations of between $12.45 billion and $12.55 billion.

Chemical makers had flagged a potential blow in the second half of the year from lower demand in key markets like China and Europe.

In the third quarter, DuPont posted a 10% decline in organic sales due to lower volumes primarily from semiconductor and construction end-markets.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

