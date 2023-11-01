DuPont beats third-quarter profit estimates

Nov 1 - DuPont DD.N on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as the materials and chemicals maker benefited from higher prices for its products used in making goods ranging from plastics and paints to building materials.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 92 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates of 84 cents, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.