DD

DuPont beats third-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

November 01, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Nov 1 - DuPont DD.N on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as the materials and chemicals maker benefited from higher prices for its products used in making goods ranging from plastics and paints to building materials.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 92 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates of 84 cents, according to LSEG data.

