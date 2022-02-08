US Markets
DD

DuPont beats profit estimates on electronics demand, boosts dividend

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Industrial materials maker DuPont posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, flagging strong demand in its key end markets such as electronics.

Adds buyback, sales; compares with estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont DD.N posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday and increased its quarterly dividend by 10%, flagging strong demand in its key end markets such as electronics.

DuPont has been reaping the benefits of a rebound in the auto and chip-making industries, and a rollout of 5G and other high-end technologies, more than offsetting the impacts of rising inflation and surge in raw material costs.

"Sustained strong demand in key end-markets such as electronics and water, along with our continued ability to offset raw material inflation with price, were critical to our fourth-quarter results," Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said in a statement.

DuPont said organic sales in its Electronics & Industrial segment grew by 9%, boosted by strong volumes in the Semiconductor Technologies division.

Total sales jumped 14% to $4.3 billion and beat analysts' average estimate of $4 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's adjusted net income of $1.08 per share was also above estimates of 98 cents per share.

DuPont said it was increasing its first-quarter dividend by 10% and announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular