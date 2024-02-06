News & Insights

DuPont beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

February 06, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Feb 6 (Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours DD.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the chemicals maker benefited from cost-cutting measures.

The company's adjusted profit was 87 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 85 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

