News & Insights

US Markets
DD

DuPont beats estimates for second-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

August 02, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 2(Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N beat estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from strong demand for materials used in aerospace, automotive and healthcare industries.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 85 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with estimates of 83 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.