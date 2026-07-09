Markets
DD

Dupont Announces Launch Of Multi-Technology Water Treatment Design Tool

July 09, 2026 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Dupont (DD) announced the latest advancement of Water Application Value Engine, WAVE PRO, an advanced online water treatment modeling tool. It enables integrated multi-technology design across ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins and nanofiltration in one platform.

The integrated modelling approach in WAVE PRO helps to resolve several challenges in water modelling, by reducing time spent running separate simulations and minimizing manual data-entry errors. It captures the inter-dependencies between technologies that can materially affect system performance, enabling more realistic projections and more cost-effective designs.

"We're excited to offer our municipal and industrial customers a water treatment design tool that connects ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis, and nanofiltration in one comprehensive platform," said Sylvia Insogna, Digital Leader, DuPont Water Solutions.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.07 percent higher at $137.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.